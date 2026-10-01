NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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01.10.2026 14:10:01
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Double After This Historic $150 Billion Move
Artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has just announced that it will increase its share repurchase authorization by a whopping $150 billion, taking its total remaining authorization under the ongoing program (which will end in fiscal 2028) to $235 billion.
Nvidia management notes that this is the largest increase in share buyback authorization in history. Founder and CEO Jensen Huang pointed out that the company's cash-generation capacity has put it in a solid position to return capital to shareholders, adding that the historical increase in the share buyback program "reflects our confidence in the long-term opportunity ahead."
Let's look at the reasons why Nvidia may have made this historic move, and check what it means for this high-flying AI stock.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|207,35
|0,92%