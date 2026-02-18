NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
18.02.2026 09:45:00
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Drop After Feb. 25
Many Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors have probably circled Feb. 25, 2026, on their calendars. That's the date the giant chipmaker is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter results. Nvidia plans to release its results following the market close and hold its quarterly conference call with analysts shortly afterward. It's easy to predict that Nvidia's share price will surge after its Q4 update. The company's results will almost certainly be fantastic and reflect a booming underlying business. However, I have a contrarian take. I predict that the GPU stock will drop after Feb. 25. Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
