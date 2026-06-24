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24.06.2026 12:22:00
Prediction: SpaceX Stock Will Cost $192 by 2027
Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) first week as a public company showed that investors were not valuing it like a normal rocket stock. They were paying for a platform that combines Starlink's satellite-internet cash flow, a dominant position in rocket launches, expanding artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, mobile connectivity, and the potential commercial success of the Starship reusable rocket system. And don't forget visionary Elon Musk leading it all. Since then, SpaceX stock has pulled back sharply from its post-IPO high, closing at $154.60 on June 22. Investors seem to be already questioning the company's premium valuation. Here's what would need to go right for the stock to recover again by 2027 and why I predict it will trade at $192.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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