Technology consultant Gartner recently predicted that 80% of neocloud companies will no longer exist by 2030. That assessment has sent the stocks in the segment into a tailspin and could actually be the catalyst for the companies to collapse. Neocloud companies are spending a huge amount of money on AI infrastructure, most of which is funded by debt. If there is a fear that the sector could collapse because of Gartner's forecast, affordable funding could dry up, causing the industry to implode.

If this were to happen, my prediction is that SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) would be the biggest winner. Here's why.

SpaceX is arguably a neocloud company itself. In May, it received a large commitment from Anthropic, which agreed to pay SpaceX $1.25 billion a month through May 2009 for access to more than 300 megawatts of computing power coming from roughly 325,000 Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs). That deal was worth about $45 billion, although Reuters reported in late September that the deal had been upped to $84.5 billion.

Continue reading