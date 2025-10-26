Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
26.10.2025 18:05:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Join Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club by 2027
The $3 trillion club is getting surprisingly crowded. After Apple became the inaugural member, Microsoft and Nvidia have since gone further, and Nvidia's value has climbed over $4 trillion.Last month, Alphabet joined the party, but it's been hanging on its back foot near the entrance as its market cap wavers up and down.Over the next two years, we'll likely see at least one more company climb into the ranks of the $3 trillion club. It's a good bet the company will be closely tied to artificial intelligence (AI), as AI spending is expected to keep growing through the end of the decade. But even if AI growth falters, this company is well positioned to find itself in the $3 trillion club in the near future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
