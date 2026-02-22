Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
23.02.2026 00:00:00
Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Outperform Alphabet in 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a major catalyst for Alphabet over the past couple of years, as the company's chatbot, Google Gemini, has gained popularity and as it invests heavily in new AI data infrastructure.But one company, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), is reaping even more rewards from AI than Alphabet and could outperform the tech giant this year. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
