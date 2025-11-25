NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
25.11.2025 16:43:00
Prediction: This Stock Can Outperform Nvidia in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to dominate the global artificial intelligence (AI) landscape for several good reasons. The company's third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ending Oct. 26, 2025) performance was stellar, with revenues growing 62% year-over-year to $57 billion. The data center segment alone contributed $51.2 billion in revenues. The company's earnings per share soared 67% year-over-year to $1.30.Image source: Getty ImagesNvidia's Blackwell architecture systems are seeing strong adoption, with the newer GB300 systems accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total Blackwell revenues. Management has guided to $65 billion in revenues, plus or minus 2%, in the fourth quarter. The company further expects to earn $350 billion from orders for Blackwell and Rubin systems over the next 14 months, while an additional $150 billion in orders have already been shipped.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
