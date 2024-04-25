Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month -3

25.04.2024 06:59:57

With the conviction that coffee can make a positive impact on people and planet, Nespresso will continue to be a pioneer in turning sustainable practices into a superior coffee experience for consumers.

Outlook

Full-year 2024 outlook confirmed: we expect organic sales growth of around 4% and a moderate increase in the underlying trading operating profit margin. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency is expected to increase between 6% and 10%.

Three-month sales overview by operating segment

Zone Zone Zone Nestlé

Total North Zone Zone Latin Greater Health Other

Group America Europe AOA America China Science Nespresso Businesses

Sales

3M-2024

(CHF m) 22 092 5 823 4 642 4 240 3 072 1 233 1 511 1 503 68

Sales

3M-2023

(CHF m) 23 470 6 312 4 881 4 681 3 032 1 311 1 617 1 567 69

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) - 2.0% - 5.8% - 0.2% - 0.4% - 0.8% 2.1% - 3.6% - 0.2% 3.0%

Pricing 3.4% 3.3% 4.6% 4.1% 3.9% 1.5% 1.9% 1.2% 1.7%

Organic

growth 1.4% - 2.5% 4.4% 3.6% 3.1% 3.7% - 1.8% 1.0% 4.7%

Net M&A - 0.6% 0.1% - 3.6% - 0.1% - 0.1% 0.2% 0.7% 0.1% 0.0%

Foreign

exchange - 6.7% - 5.3% - 5.8% - 13.0% - 1.5% - 9.8% - 5.6% - 5.1% - 5.9%

Reported

sales

growth - 5.9% - 7.7% - 5.0% - 9.4% 1.5% - 5.9% - 6.6% - 4.1% - 1.2%

Three-month sales overview by product

Milk Prepared

Powdered products Nutrition dishes &

Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking

Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confec-tionery PetCare

Sales

3M-2024

(CHF m) 22 092 5 847 701 2 605 3 680 2 626 2 043 4 590

Sales

3M-2023

(CHF m) 23 470 6 223 761 2 800 3 880 3 107 2 030 4 669

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) - 2.0% - 1.4% - 1.6% - 2.3% - 2.5% - 6.5% 0.4% - 0.4%

Pricing 3.4% 3.0% 5.9% 1.7% 3.2% 2.3% 5.9% 4.7%

Organic

growth 1.4% 1.6% 4.3% - 0.6% 0.7% - 4.2% 6.3% 4.3%

Contacts:

Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=60Rya8zxeCbbJClt9AqfnNYacfLnmwybzEaIak2czdRztOPfF9N0JBifa5QjSFpINDPEp4mMEKjxqx5W6yfWzpjhlxlN1EiaGK3dnG2EZUsi7xtLnJeNL6hBOTS6_W4T

Investors:

Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=J1pjDc427c58eRLo4pWPxdnUlRwBaRpoNQ9fIaj3boW-VyCoRyXiNPDh6H3Aa1e0mUNa0t3BYLiaLNkEUFSz_Q==

