Press Release: Novartis Leqvio(R) shows -2

information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com/ https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/ LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/novartis/ Facebook, https://twitter.com/Novartis X/Twitter and https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$ Instagram.

References

1. Novartis. Data on file.

2. Landmesser U, Laufs U, Schatz U, et al. Design and rationale of the

VICTORION-Difference study: A phase 4 randomized, double-blind,

placebo-controlled clinical trial to assess inclisiran's early efficacy,

safety, tolerability, as well as its impact on quality of life in

individuals with hypercholesterolemia. Am Heart J. 2025;289:117-126.

doi:10.1016/j.ahj.2025.05.014

3. Leqvio. Summary of Product Characteristics. Novartis.

4. Leqvio. Prescribing information. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

5. National Medical Products Administration. Drug approval document delivery

information. Published August 24, 2023. Accessed August 11, 2025.

https://www.nmpa.gov.cn/zwfw/sdxx/sdxxyp/yppjfb/20230824155809182.html

6. Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Devices Agency Japan. New drugs approved in

FY 2023 document. Accessed August 11, 2025.

https://www.pmda.go.jp/files/000269225.pdf

7. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05192941. Accessed August 11, 2025.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05192941

8. American Heart Association. More than half of U.S. adults don't know

heart disease is leading cause of death, despite 100-year reign.

Published January 24, 2024. Accessed August 11, 2025.

https://newsroom.heart.org/news/more-than-half-of-u-s-adults-dont-know-heart-disease-is-leading-cause-of-death-despite-100-year-reign

9. World Heart Federation. World Heart Report. Published May 20, 2023.

Accessed August 11, 2025.

https://world-heart-federation.org/wp-content/uploads/World-Heart-Report-2023.pdf

10. World Health Organization. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Published June

11, 2021. Accessed August 11, 2025.

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cardiovascular-diseases-

(cvds)

11. Roger VL, Go AS, Lloyd-Jones DM, et al. Heart disease and stroke

statistics-2012 update: a report from the American Heart Association.

Circulation. 2012;125(1):e2-e220.

12. Kim H, Kim S, Han S, et al. Prevalence and incidence of atherosclerotic

cardiovascular disease and its risk factors in Korea: a nationwide

population-based study. BMC Public Health. 2019;19(1):112.

13. Grundy SM, Stone NJ, Bailey AL, et al. 2018

AHA/ACC/AACVPR/AAPA/ABC/ACPM/ADA/AGS/APhA/ASPC/NLA/PCNA guideline on the

management of blood cholesterol: a report of the American College of

Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice

Guidelines. Circulation. 2019;139:e1082-e1143.

14. Goldstein JL, Brown MS. A century of cholesterol and coronaries: from

plaques to genes to statins. Cell. 2015;161(1):161-172.

15. Ference BA, Graham I, Tokgozoglu L, Catapano AL. Impact of lipids on

cardiovascular health: JACC Health Promotion Series. J Am Coll Cardiol.

2018;72(10):1141-1156.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line:

+41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2025 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)