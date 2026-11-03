Prudential Financial Aktie

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WKN: 764959 / ISIN: US7443201022

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03.11.2026 23:37:49

Prudential Financial Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported lower adjusted operating earnings per share for the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, while net income attributable to the company also declined.

Net income attributable to Prudential Financial was $1.388 billion, or $3.96 per share, compared with $1.431 billion, or $4.01 per share, in the third quarter of 2025. After-tax adjusted operating income fell to $1.321 billion from $1.444 billion, while adjusted operating earnings per share declined to $3.77 from $4.05.

For the first nine months of 2026, net income attributable to Prudential Financial increased to $2.970 billion from $2.671 billion. Earnings per share rose to $8.43 from $7.44. After-tax adjusted operating income increased to $3.845 billion from $3.764 billion, while adjusted operating earnings per share climbed to $10.91 from $10.49.

As of September 30, 2026, Prudential's adjusted book value stood at $35.602 billion, compared with $35.124 billion a year earlier. Adjusted book value per common share increased to $102.39 from $99.25.

PRU closed trading on Tuesday at $118.81, up $0.51 or 0.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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