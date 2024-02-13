|
13.02.2024 08:30:11
PSP Swiss Property, Conference Call, FY 2023
|
PSP Swiss Property AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Miscellaneous
Ladies and Gentlemen,
PSP Swiss Property will release its FY 2023 results on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 at 6:30 (CET).
Giacomo Balzarini, CEO, will host a conference call (Q&A only). You are cordially invited to attend the call in English:
Date: Tuesday, 27 February 2024
To attend the call, please pre-register via the following
Once you register you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.
Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.
Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following numbers on the day of the conference call 10-15 minutes before the event:
Switzerland/Rest of the World +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
We would be pleased to have your participation at the call.
Yours sincerely,
PSP Swiss Property
Language:
|English
Company:
|PSP Swiss Property AG
|Kolinplatz 2
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
Phone:
|+41417280404
Fax:
|+41417280409
E-mail:
|info@psp.info
Internet:
|www.psp.info
ISIN:
|CH0018294154
Valor:
|1829415
Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID:
|1835713
1835713 13.02.2024 CET/CEST
