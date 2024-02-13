PSP Swiss Property, Conference Call, FY 2023

Ladies and Gentlemen,

PSP Swiss Property will release its FY 2023 results on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 at 6:30 (CET).

Giacomo Balzarini, CEO, will host a conference call (Q&A only). You are cordially invited to attend the call in English:

Date: Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Time: 09:00am (CET)

To attend the call, please pre-register via the following

Link

Once you register you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.

Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.

Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following numbers on the day of the conference call 10-15 minutes before the event:

Switzerland/Rest of the World +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

US +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

We would be pleased to have your participation at the call.

Yours sincerely,

PSP Swiss Property

Giacomo Balzarini, CEO