13.02.2024 08:30:11

PSP Swiss Property, Conference Call, FY 2023

PSP Swiss Property AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Miscellaneous
PSP Swiss Property, Conference Call, FY 2023

13.02.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Ladies and Gentlemen,

PSP Swiss Property will release its FY 2023 results on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 at 6:30 (CET).

Giacomo Balzarini, CEO, will host a conference call (Q&A only). You are cordially invited to attend the call in English:

 

Date: Tuesday, 27 February 2024
Time: 09:00am (CET)

 

To attend the call, please pre-register via the following

Link

Once you register you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.

Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.

Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following numbers on the day of the conference call 10-15 minutes before the event:

Switzerland/Rest of the World +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
US +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

We would be pleased to have your participation at the call.

Yours sincerely,

PSP Swiss Property
Giacomo Balzarini, CEO

 

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: PSP Swiss Property AG
Kolinplatz 2
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41417280404
Fax: +41417280409
E-mail: info@psp.info
Internet: www.psp.info
ISIN: CH0018294154
Valor: 1829415
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1835713

 
End of News EQS News Service

1835713  13.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1835713&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PSP Swiss Property AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PSP Swiss Property AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PSP Swiss Property AG 102,20 4,77% PSP Swiss Property AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Blick: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen -- Nikkei letztlich stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach. An der Wall Street sind am Dienstag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. Während der Handel auf dem chinesischen Festland weiterhin ruht, konnte der Nikkei in Japan am Dienstag anziehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen