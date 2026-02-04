QUALCOMM Aktie
WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036
|
04.02.2026 22:08:38
Qualcomm Inc. Announces Fall In Q1 Income
(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $3.004 billion, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $3.180 billion, or $2.83 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $12.252 billion from $11.669 billion last year.
Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $3.004 Bln. vs. $3.180 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.78 vs. $2.83 last year. -Revenue: $12.252 Bln vs. $11.669 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!