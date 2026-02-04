Qualcomm Inc. Announces Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.004 billion, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $3.180 billion, or $2.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $12.252 billion from $11.669 billion last year.

Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.004 Bln. vs. $3.180 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.78 vs. $2.83 last year. -Revenue: $12.252 Bln vs. $11.669 Bln last year.