QUALCOMM Aktie

QUALCOMM für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036

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24.06.2026 15:04:25

Qualcomm To Buy Modular For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Chip designer Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Modular Inc., an AI software company, to strengthen its data center and edge computing platforms. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Qualcomm said the deal would combine its silicon leadership with Modular's AI-native software stack. Modular's platform runs AI models across CPUs, GPUs, NPUs and custom chips without code rewrites.

The acquisition is expected to improve performance-per-watt and expand Qualcomm's developer ecosystem for AI applications from devices to cloud.

The deal is set to close in the second half of 2026.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Qualcomm were up 1.53 percent, changing hands at $207.25, after closing Tuesday's regular session 8.01 percent lower.

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