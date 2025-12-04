Walmart Aktie

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

04.12.2025 09:25:00

Read This Before Buying Walmart Stock

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is the largest company in the world by sales. It has more stores than any other retailer, and it continues to grow at a healthy pace. If you're considering buying Walmart stock, here's what you need to know.Walmart owns 10,700 stores worldwide, including 4,600 in the U.S. The company says that 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of one of its stores, but it continues to open new stores at a healthy, though slow, pace. It's a discount retailer, and while it sells a large range of merchandise, it's concentrated in grocery. Among its U.S. stores is Sam's Club, a warehouse model similar to Costco Wholesale.Image source: Walmart.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
