29.05.2024 22:16:17
Salesforce.com Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.53 billion, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.41 billion or $2.44 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $9.13 billion from $8.25 billion last year.
Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.53 Bln. vs. $199 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.56 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.13 Bln vs. $8.25 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.34 - $2.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.20 - $9.25 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $9.86 - $9.94 Full year revenue guidance: $37.7 - $38.0 Bln
