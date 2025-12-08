Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
08.12.2025 04:30:00
Should You Buy Amazon Stock Before 2025 Is Over?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) hasn't been nearly the winner that many hoped it would be in 2025. The S&P 500 is up around 16% for 2025 so far, while Amazon has lagged the market with just shy of 7% returns. When most investors compare Amazon to other stocks, they're normally comparing it to other "Magnificent Seven" stocks. If you compare Amazon to that cohort, it's essentially tied with Tesla as the worst performer this year. That's obviously disappointing for investors, but we're not concerned about the past; we're focused on the future. The real question is, has Amazon's underperformance set it up for a great 2026? Let's take a look and see if Amazon should be at the top of investors' shopping lists to close out the year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
