Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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02.07.2026 10:44:00
Should You Buy Chevron While It's Below $180 or Wait for a Bigger Dip?
Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) sizzling momentum from earlier this year has unquestionably evaporated. Although oil prices remain elevated, the giant energy stock has plunged by nearly 20% from its late March peak. The precarious peace agreement negotiations between the U.S. and Israel have taken a toll on Chevron's share price.Should you buy Chevron stock while it's below $180? Or should you wait for an even bigger dip? Here's a look at the cases for both sides of the argument.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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