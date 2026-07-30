Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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30.07.2026 13:45:00
Should You Buy Rocket Lab Over SpaceX? Here's My Take.
The air has begun to escape from some overinflated corners of the stock market, bringing down space stocks in the process. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has quickly fallen about 40% from highs set about the time of its initial public offering (IPO) in June, while Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is down almost 60% from its 52-week high, beginning its tumble about the same time SpaceX made its debut.Investors are beginning to take another look at these space stocks and assessing whether they are a good value right now. But is Rocket Lab a better space stock to buy than SpaceX? Here's my take.As competitors in the space economy, both Rocket Lab and SpaceX have significant growth opportunities in the years ahead. There are an estimated 1 million satellites proposed for launch into orbit, compared to about 15,000 active today, creating an enormous backlog for launch providers like SpaceX and Rocket Lab.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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