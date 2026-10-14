Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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14.10.2026 14:41:00
Should You Buy Sandisk Stock Before Oct. 29?
Memory giant Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) didn't even exist as a stand-alone company two years ago, and now it's one of the most important companies in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Its stock is up an eye-popping 566% so far in 2026, but since mid-year, it has gotten harder to please the market. Here's what to look for when it reports its fiscal 2027 first-quarter results on Oct. 29, and whether you should buy the stock beforehand.
Sandisk makes many memory products, including the SD memory cards that have been popular for years. Today, it's booming because it's one of the few major makers of NAND flash memory products critical to AI.
The cycle that made this the case has moved so rapidly that its direction and magnitude were not obvious when Western Digital (which bought SanDisk in 2016) spun the flash memory business back off as Sandisk in February 2025. The stock languished for its first few months on the market as an unprofitable venture, but it soared as the AI data center build-out accelerated, the amounts of memory that AI processors required expanded, and NAND became a key and undersupplied commodity.
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