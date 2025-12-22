Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
22.12.2025 10:19:00
Should You Buy Tesla Stock Before Jan. 2?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is on track to end 2025 with a gain of over 25%, and it's currently trading near a record high. Investors have piled into the stock in anticipation of the company's future product platforms, like the Cybercab robotaxi and Optimus humanoid robot, which are both set to launch over the next couple of years.However, over 70% of Tesla's revenue still comes from selling electric vehicles (EVs), and this critical part of its business is suffering from weak demand right now, driven by a sharp increase in global competition. On or around Jan. 2, the company will release its EV delivery numbers for the fourth quarter of 2025, which could help determine the direction of its stock in the near term.Should you invest in Tesla ahead of the report?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|07:59
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.12.25
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.12.25
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.12.25
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.25
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|415,95
|1,17%