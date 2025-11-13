Pfizer Aktie

Pfizer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
13.11.2025 10:55:00

Should You Forget Pfizer and Buy This Magnificent Drug Stock Instead?

Merck (NYSE: MRK) has a $210 billion market cap. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has a market cap of $135 billion. They are both pharmaceutical industry giants with long and successful histories behind them. But there's one huge difference today for dividend investors. Pfizer is offering a 7% dividend yield while Merck's yield is roughly half that at 3.7%. Here's why the lower yield could be the better choice.As noted, Merck and Pfizer are both large pharmaceutical companies. Making and selling drugs is complex, expensive, and competitive. There are massive research and development costs involved in identifying potential drug candidates. When a candidate is discovered, it has to be tested for efficacy and safety. That drug also has to gain the approval of regulators before it can be sold to the public. Mass-producing the drug and selling it might actually be the easiest part of the process.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten