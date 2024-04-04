|
04.04.2024 05:33:14
SK Hynix Announces $3.87 Bln Investment In AI Facility In West Lafayette, Indiana
(RTTNews) - SK hynix Inc. said that it will invest an estimated $3.87 billion in West Lafayette, Indiana to build an advanced packaging fabrication and R&D facility for AI products. The project is expected to drive innovation in the nation's AI supply chain, while bringing more than a thousand new jobs to the region.
SK hynix said its new facility will be home to an advanced semiconductor production line that will mass-produce next-generation High-Bandwidth Memory or HBM, which are the critical components of graphic processing units that train AI systems such as ChatGPT.
The company plans to begin mass production in the second half of 2028, while the new facility will also develop future generations of chips and house an advanced packaging R&D line.
The company also plans to collaborate with Purdue University and Ivy Tech Community College to develop training programs and interdisciplinary degree curricula that will cultivate a high-tech workforce and build a reliable pipeline of new talent.
Meanwhile, SK hynix plans to support the work of Purdue Research Foundation and other local non-profits and charities by building partnerships that provide community development, growth opportunities, and leadership training.
Separately, SK hynix will also proceed with Korean domestic investments as planned. The company has been working to prepare the site for the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster where it will invest 120 trillion won to build production facilities.
The company plans to break ground on the first fab in March of 2025, with plans for completion in early 2027. It will also build a mini fab, a facility with equipment for 300mm wafer processing, to test semiconductor materials, components and equipment.
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
