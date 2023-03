Sonia Coleman Named Chief Human Resources Officer of the Walt Disney Company

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonia Coleman has been named Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of The Walt Disney Company, effective April 8, it was announced today by Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer. Coleman, who most recently has served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Disney Entertainment and ESPN, succeeds Paul Richardson, who is leaving the company after more than 15 years at Disney. As Chief Human Resources Officer, Coleman will repor