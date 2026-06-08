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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.06.2026 08:05:00
SpaceX in 5 Years: Boom, Bust, or Quietly Crushing It?
The SpaceX IPO is quickly approaching. While there are ways to invest in SpaceX today, most investors are simply better off waiting for shares to be publicly available.According to reports, SpaceX is targeting a $1.77 trillion valuation, raising as much as $75 billion in new capital. That capital will be quickly deployed as SpaceX believes it has a total addressable market of $28.5 trillion. Not every expert is excited about the IPO. A recent Morningstar report concludes that the entire company is currently worth just $780 billion -- less than half of SpaceX's top-end valuation range. "[L]ong-term investors eager to participate in SpaceX's future endeavors and potential success will have opportunities to do so with a greater margin of safety than the initial offering is likely to provide," one of Morningstar's analysts warns. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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