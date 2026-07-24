Tesla Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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24.07.2026 10:11:00

SpaceX Stock Keeps Dropping. Here's Why I'm Still Waiting on the Sidelines

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been on quite a ride since its debut in the public markets in early June. Shares were originally priced at $135, then quickly rose to $225 before tumbling to around $123 as of July 22. For a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor, it's not the volatility that's keeping other investors and me away; it's still the inflated valuation. Even after more than $1 trillion was wiped from SpaceX's market cap, the company is still inflated at a $1.6 trillion valuation. With less than $19 billion in revenue, that's still close to 85 times sales. A nearly triple-digit multiple doesn't make sense given last year's 33% growth rate. Elon Musk's company is also spending a tremendous amount on capital expenditures, expected to reach $40 billion this year. SpaceX is nowhere near profitable. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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