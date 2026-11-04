Sysco Aktie

Sysco ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 859121 / ISIN: US8718291078

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04.11.2026 01:11:42

Sysco: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its first-quarter fiscal year 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 3, 2026, Sysco (NYSE:SYY) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 alongside an acceleration in profit growth planned for the back half of the year. The foodservice distributor is pushing through near-term food cost deflation and higher fuel expenses by deploying artificial intelligence technology and acquiring cash-and-carry operator Jetro Restaurant Depot. Three takeaways from the call highlight where the business is headed.

The company is rolling out an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) program with 30 distinct initiatives to streamline operations and logistics. Management expects these efficiency gains to generate $100 million in net cost savings in fiscal 2027 and $500 million by fiscal 2029.

Sysco is expanding its distribution model by acquiring Jetro Restaurant Depot (JRD), a cash-and-carry wholesaler serving restaurant operators. The transaction expands Sysco's reach into self-service store locations and remains on schedule to be completed by the third quarter of fiscal 2027.

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Sysco Corp. 68,16 -0,32% Sysco Corp.

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