T-Mobile Achieves Record-Breaking Uplink Speeds with Another 5G First

The Un-carrier just shattered its own record by spearheading new technologies to boost your phone’s superpowers! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it achieved record-breaking uplink speeds of 345 Mbps on its 5G standalone (SA) network in a recent test leveraging a new feature called UL Tx switching. That’s the fastest ever recorded in North America using sub-6 GHz spectrum and it demonstrates the technology’s potential to revolutionize the way data is transmitted from mobile devices to the network.

UL Tx switching is a groundbreaking technology that enables seamless switching and a combination of different frequencies, effectively creating more uplink capacity and higher uplink speed. In other words, it's like taking the 5G superhighway and adding new faster lanes with spare capacity for traffic to zoom faster than ever. This test combined the power of carrier aggregation (combining different channels of spectrum for more capacity and speed) and SU-MIMO (single user multiple input, multiple output – which means it gives your phone the ability to send multiple data streams at the same time) to deliver uplink speeds 25% faster than T-Mobile’s previous record of 275 Mbps. The test used equipment from Nokia’s cutting-edge next-generation AirScale portfolio and a mobile test smartphone powered by a flagship Snapdragon® Modem-RF system from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"This achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to delivering an even better network experience to our customers,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "Uplink transmit switching has the potential to significantly boost upload speeds and capacity, and we implore our partners around the globe to build the capability into the 5G ecosystem moving forward.”

T-Mobile’s 5G network has delivered massive performance enhancements for customers primarily in terms of download speeds, but the industry has only begun scratching the surface when it comes to uploads. Greater uplink speeds are critical for customers when it comes to content creation and sharing, remote work and collaboration, gaming, emerging technologies like XR, and so much more.

"We are proud to work with our long-term partner, T-Mobile on this important and significant achievement that will enhance the uplink speed and capacity of their 5G network - the largest and fastest in the U.S. - and deliver an even better experience for customers,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia. "By working closely and collaboratively with our partners we can push the boundaries of what is possible with 5G.”

"We are proud to work with T-Mobile to achieve another important 5G milestone,” said Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Technology Planning & Edge Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Switched uplink has the potential to reach these incredible upload speeds through smart, dynamic use of TDD and FDD spectrum in the device. Switched uplink will serve the growing demand for upload-heavy user applications, devices, and use cases such as smartphones, fixed wireless access, mobile broadband, and more.”

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more square miles than AT&T and Verizon combined. More than 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214003430/en/