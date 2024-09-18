|
18.09.2024 19:48:00
T-Mobile Announces a 35% Quarterly Dividend Increase
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) ("T-Mobile” or "the Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the "Board”) has declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, an increase of $0.23 per share or 35% from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on December 12, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 27, 2024.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917320574/en/
