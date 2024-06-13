T-Mobile Bags $2.67 Bln Multi-year Contract From US Navy

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), a mobile telecom major, announced on Thursday that it has bagged a $2.67 billion Spiral 4 contract from the U.S. Navy to provide wireless solutions for the next ten years.

With this, T-Mobile will supply wireless products and services to all Department of Defense agencies.

The Department of Defense will leverage T-Mobile's 5G network for state-of-the-art wireless solutions.

The contract includes voice, data, fixed wireless solutions, Internet of Things, and mobility management solutions to support reliable connectivity for government activities.

This new contract replaces the previous iteration, Spiral 3, in response to changes in industry standards and technological advancements.