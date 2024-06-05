T-Mobile Helps ISP Customers Stay Connected During Outages with New Backup Plan

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS):

What’s the news: Stay connected, not disrupted. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced Home Internet Backup, a new plan that will give traditional internet service provider (ISP) customers — like cable and fiber — an affordable, reliable, backup 5G internet connection in case their primary service goes down. As the fastest growing home internet provider in the U.S., T-Mobile already serves over five million customers nationwide with unlimited broadband plans like Home Internet and Home Internet Plus as a primary source of connectivity. But for the millions of people still getting internet through traditional ISPs, the Un-carrier is using the power of its 5G network to give cable customers an option to stay connected during unexpected outages.

Starting tomorrow, June 6, Home Internet Backup will be available in T-Mobile stores and online via chat at www.t-mobile.com/home-internet-backup.

Why it matters: Nearly 20% of U.S. internet users said their internet goes out at least a few times a month, according to data from CivicScience. It’s something nearly everyone has experienced — at the most inconvenient time, the internet goes down and all productivity is lost. With T-Mobile’s new Home Internet Backup plan, cable and fiber internet customers can get peace of mind knowing they have a way to stay online during those unexpected outages.

Who it’s for: Cable and fiber internet customers looking for a reliable backup Wi-Fi solution to stay connected at home.

What else: Home Internet Backup from T-Mobile is just $30 a month with AutoPay — and customers that also have an eligible T-Mobile voice line can pick it up for just $20 a month with AutoPay for a limited time — and comes with:

130 GB of 5G data a month. Enough to keep a typical household connected with Wi-Fi for up to seven days a month when their primary internet service goes down.

Enough to keep a typical household connected with Wi-Fi for up to seven days a month when their primary internet service goes down. A 5G gateway included at no extra cost. There are NO monthly equipment fees at T-Mobile! Home Internet Backup customers get all the equipment they need, without paying a penny more.

There are NO monthly equipment fees at T-Mobile! Home Internet Backup customers get all the equipment they need, without paying a penny more. Fast and easy setup. Go from box to browsing in 15 minutes or less with a simple self-install process. And when that primary connection goes down, quickly switch over to the T-Mobile Wi-Fi signal for connectivity.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is fixed wireless that leverages the power of the Un-carrier’s 5G network, the largest and most-awarded 5G network in the U.S., and is currently available to more than 50 million homes nationwide. For people who need more than a backup solution and are ready to ditch their current internet provider, T-Mobile has home broadband options that fit customer needs, including Home Internet which comes with no annual contracts or equipment fees, fast and easy set up and Price Lock, guaranteeing that customers can get their last month of service refunded if T-Mobile ever raises their rate for internet and they choose to leave within 60 days (taxes and fees excluded). Or, Home Internet Plus has all the great benefits of Home Internet and also comes with T-Mobile’s latest 5G gateway, a Wi-Fi mesh access point that expands the Wi-Fi signal to hard-to-reach places across the home and 24/7 video tech support for any Wi-Fi or smart connected devices in the home.

During congestion, customers on these plans may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >1.2TB/mo., due to data prioritization. After 130GB monthly data allotment, speeds up to 600Kbps. Not available in all areas. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Regulatory fees included in monthly price for qualified accounts. Savings after $10 monthly bill credit. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying credit, voice line; and new Home Internet Backup Internet line required. If you have cancelled Internet lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. AutoPay requires bank account or debit card, otherwise $5 more/line/mo. Price Lock guarantees regular monthly rate plan price of current internet data for new lines with qualifying service (the Home Internet Backup plan is not eligible for Price Lock). T-Mobile will pay your final monthly recurring service charge if we raise your rate and you tell us you are leaving within 60 days. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

