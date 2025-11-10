T-Mobile US Aktie
WKN DE: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040
|
10.11.2025 15:53:33
T-Mobile US's SuperMobile To Help CNN Journalists To Go Live From Virtually Anywhere
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Monday announced a new collaboration with CNN to power the network's reporting through SuperMobile, helping journalists to deliver breaking news live, on-demand and from virtually anywhere in the U.S.
SuperMobile will offer intelligent performance, built-in security and seamless satellite coverage, ensuring faster uploads to more secure communications and expanded coverage.
Mo Katibeh, CMO, T-Mobile for Business, commented, "CNN journalists can now stream live from anywhere — political rallies, remote towns, major events — with the speed and reliability to inform the world in real time."
Currently, TMUS is trading at $206.88, down 0.06 percent on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
