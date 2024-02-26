|
26.02.2024 12:48:46
Telenor Ties-up With Nvidia To Boost AI Across Nordic With NOK 100 Mln Initial Investment
(RTTNews) - Telenor ASA (TELNY.PK, TELN), a Norwegian telecomm company, announced on Monday that it is collaborating with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), a technology company, to bring AI across the Nordic region, to transform its internal operations, communication networks, and create new AI opportunities and partnerships with startups, enterprises, and government entities.
In the initial year of collaboration, Telenor plans to invest around NOK 100 million in Nvidia infrastructure to drive AI adoption for its internal consumption and external business customers' needs.
The intended investment reflects Telenor's ambition to lead in the AI space as a tech-driven telco.
The collaboration will offer Telenor access to the latest Nvidia hardware and AI enterprise software to help drive Telenor's AI ambitions and support a number of AI use cases across Telenor's operations.
The AI centre, to be built in Norway, would leverage Telenor's next-generation data centres, as well as Nvidia AI platforms to create highly efficient solutions.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.24
|Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq: US-.Anleger halten zurück - Nvidia-Aktie bleibt gefragt (Handelsblatt)
|
26.02.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite beginnt den Handel kaum verändert (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Nvidia erstmals 2 Billionen Dollar wert (dpa-AFX)
|
23.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|AI boom catapults Nvidia into tech’s big league (Financial Times)
|
23.02.24
|Nvidia chip frenzy drives markets to new heights (Financial Times)
|
23.02.24
|Nvidia chip frenzy drives markets to new heights (Financial Times)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.02.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|730,80
|-0,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerschnaufpause: Wall Street schlussendlich etwas leichter -- ATX schließt etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Zum Wochenauftakt präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt etwas tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie pendelte. An der Wall Street herrschte ein kraftloser Handel. Derweil tendierten die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.