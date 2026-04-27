Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.04.2026 13:15:00
Tesla Just Solved Its Second-Biggest Problem
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) first-quarter results weren't quite as bad as the stock's post-earning setback suggests. Sure, revenue fell short of most expectations, but the bottom line came in better than the consensus. The market's mostly -- and understandably -- just concerned about the company's big spending plans for the remainder of the year, even if almost everyone agrees that its impending capital investments in capacity and artificial intelligence-driven opportunities make sense.The thing is, while investors are focused on Tesla's past and projected top and bottom lines, they've largely lost sight of the most important numbers in the middle. That, and the fact that electric vehicles (EVs) still account for the lion's share of the company's results. And when zooming in on this particular business, things look pretty bullish.Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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18:19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank Research belässt Tesla auf 'Buy' - Ziel 465 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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26.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Tesla sieht Trendwende - Experte geht von Einmaleffekt aus (dpa-AFX)
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24.04.26
|Robotaxi-Produktion laut Elon Musk gestartet - Tesla-Aktie im Plus (dpa-AFX)
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24.04.26
|WDH/Musk: Tesla startet Robotaxi-Produktion (dpa-AFX)
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24.04.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Tesla auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 145 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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23.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie zeigt Schwäche: Darum bleibt Top-Analyst Dan Ives trotzdem optimistisch (finanzen.at)
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23.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie trotzdem mit Abschiägen: E-Autobauer überzeugt bei Umsatz umd Ergebnis (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|17:08
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:07
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17:08
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:07
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17:08
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:07
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|323,15
|0,47%
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