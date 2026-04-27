Tesla Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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27.04.2026 13:15:00

Tesla Just Solved Its Second-Biggest Problem

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) first-quarter results weren't quite as bad as the stock's post-earning setback suggests. Sure, revenue fell short of most expectations, but the bottom line came in better than the consensus. The market's mostly -- and understandably -- just concerned about the company's big spending plans for the remainder of the year, even if almost everyone agrees that its impending capital investments in capacity and artificial intelligence-driven opportunities make sense.The thing is, while investors are focused on Tesla's past and projected top and bottom lines, they've largely lost sight of the most important numbers in the middle. That, and the fact that electric vehicles (EVs) still account for the lion's share of the company's results. And when zooming in on this particular business, things look pretty bullish.Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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