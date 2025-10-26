Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
26.10.2025 16:05:00
Tesla Stock Is Up 219% Since 2020. Can Investors Still Make Money With This Texas-Based Company?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is now one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market cap of $1.4 trillion. Shares have more than tripled in value since 2020. Yet trouble is on the horizon.This year, the company actually saw its sales decline. Competition in the electric vehicle (EV) space, meanwhile, looks to heat up intensely in 2026.But there are some bright spots. Tesla's robotaxi division, for example, could eventually be worth more than $1 trillion on its own, one analyst believes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
