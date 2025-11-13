Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
|
13.11.2025 15:15:00
The $100 Cup Craze: Why Starbucks Needs More Gimmicks to Grow
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is seeing massive lines in China, and it's not just for coffee--it's for a new, cute "bearista bear" cup that has customers going bonkers.This small item has commanded a huge resale value, selling for potentially hundreds of dollars on sites like eBay. We examine this seemingly innocuous story and explain why this kind of excitement is an important, fun reason to bring customers back to the stores. This customer engagement tactic, if used once a year, could be a great way to boost traffic and reintroduce people to the Starbucks brand, similar to successful strategies used by McDonald's. Don't miss this look at a successful marketing "gimmick."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
