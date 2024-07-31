31.07.2024 13:33:44

The Boeing Co. Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$1439 million, or -$2.33 per share. This compares with -$149 million, or -$0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.6% to $16.866 billion from $19.751 billion last year.

The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$1439 Mln. vs. -$149 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$2.33 vs. -$0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $16.866 Bln vs. $19.751 Bln last year.

