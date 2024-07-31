|
31.07.2024 13:33:44
The Boeing Co. Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$1439 million, or -$2.33 per share. This compares with -$149 million, or -$0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.90 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.6% to $16.866 billion from $19.751 billion last year.
The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): -$1439 Mln. vs. -$149 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$2.33 vs. -$0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $16.866 Bln vs. $19.751 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|31.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.07.24
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|03.01.23
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.10.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.12.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.12.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co.
|177,12
|-0,91%