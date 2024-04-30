30.04.2024 13:00:32

The Coca-Cola Company Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.18 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $3.11 billion, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.12 billion or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $11.30 billion from $10.98 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.18 Bln. vs. $3.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $11.30 Bln vs. $10.98 Bln last year.

