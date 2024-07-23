The Coca-Cola Company Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.41 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $2.55 billion, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.62 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $12.36 billion from $11.97 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.41 Bln. vs. $2.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $12.36 Bln vs. $11.97 Bln last year.