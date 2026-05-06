Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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06.05.2026 22:04:00
The Hidden Quantum Computing Play Inside Nvidia's AI Strategy That Most Investors Are Missing
Artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated the attention of U.S. equity markets since 2023. However, quantum computing is emerging as a potential trend on Wall Street.Image source: Getty Images.In April, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) expanded its quantum computing footprint with the launch of the Ising AI model family, designed to improve how quantum computers are calibrated and how they correct their errors. Because the qubits at the heart of any quantum computer are so delicate and sensitive, they can be interfered with by even tiny external forces. The result of such interference: errors in the results of the calculations. Reducing those high error rates and finding effective ways to correct those that do occur are among the biggest challenges in quantum computing. And in that context, incremental improvements could significantly increase real-world adoption of this technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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