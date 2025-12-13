Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

13.12.2025 17:31:00

The Streaming Wars Just Entered a New Phase. Here's What Paramount vs. Netflix Means for Investors

Entertainment legend Michael Ovitz, co-founder of Creative Artists Agency, once called the film industry "the most cut-throat, competitive, difficult business in the world." That description seems apt as we watch the intensifying battle between Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) to acquire the assets of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD).After Netflix apparently came out victorious in the recent bidding war, Paramount turned up the heat by launching a hostile takeover bid. The action demonstrates the high stakes involved in this industry consolidation phase of the streaming wars. But where does the ongoing battle leave investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
