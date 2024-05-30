The Un-carrier Unleashes Epic Week of Customer Prizes as T-Mobile Tuesdays Turns 8

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is celebrating eight years of T-Mobile Tuesdays with its biggest customer thankings yet! Tuesdays used to be another mundane day of the week (often made better with tacos) but in 2016 T-Mobile flipped the script, introducing T-Mobile Tuesdays — a day of free swag, major deals and all-around awesomeness for its customers — JUST to say, "thank you” for choosing T-Mobile. Now, eight years and over 400 Tuesdays later, the Un-carrier is kicking off a weeklong "Thankiversary” starting (obviously, Tuesday) June 4 in T-Mobile Tuesdays with:

Celebr8tion-worthy prizes: T-Mobile is serving up eight massive prizes for eight lucky customers — including $80,000 cash, $8,000 in Shell gas, eight years of movies with Atom Tickets, a new Volkswagen, dream vacation, a $20,000-plus Samsung mega bundle, year of coffee or year of concerts ON US.

New exclusive deals: Customers can score a free 7-Eleven Slurpee drink, $2 Little Caesars Classic pizza, $5 movie tickets to Bad Boys: Ride or Die and more.

Customers can score a free 7-Eleven Slurpee drink, $2 Little Caesars Classic pizza, $5 movie tickets to and more. MLB ticket steals all summer long: To keep the good vibes going beyond Thankiversary, T-Mobile is rolling out MLB ticket deals including Buy One Get One (BOGO) and 50% off select tickets. Score!

"We launched T-Mobile Tuesdays to thank customers with free stuff and deals JUST for choosing us. After eight years and giving away over 1 billion perks, we keep raising the bar and giving our customers more,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. "Now we’re going all out with our biggest T-Mobile Tuesdays yet, which is just part of all the incredible benefits T-Mobile customers get along with VIP perks through Magenta Status, plans packed with value and access to the nation’s leading 5G network.”

Since its inception, T-Mobile customers have saved more than 400 million dining deals, 60 million pizza perks, 48 million discounted movie tickets and beyond. And because the Un-carrier hasn’t ever found the answer to the question, "Turn down for what?!”, T-Mobile is doubling down on the thankings for the bronze anniversary of Tuesdays.

Thankiversary Prizes

Starting June 4, T-Mobile is giving customers the opportunity to enter for a chance to win eight jaw-dropping prizes via T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app:

$80,000 in cash: Snag 800 Benjamins and do a happy dance while you ugly cry for joy.

Snag 800 Benjamins and do a happy dance while you ugly cry for joy. $8,000 in Shell gas cards: That could get you a free full tank every month for the next five years!

That could get you a free full tank every month for the next five years! 8 years of movies with Atom Tickets: See a new flick every month with your +1.

See a new flick every month with your +1. Volkswagen on Us: Hit the road in a brand-new 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.

Hit the road in a brand-new 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Dream getaway: Go on a trip of a lifetime for four almost anywhere you want up to $117,000 — flights, hotel, and $10,000 in extra cash to spend while you’re there on Us.

Go on a trip of a lifetime for four almost anywhere you want up to $117,000 — flights, hotel, and $10,000 in extra cash to spend while you’re there on Us. Samsung mega bundle: Get a Samsung Galaxy S24+ with Galaxy AI, Galaxy Watch6 and $20,000 in Samsung eCertificates to spend at www.samsung.com.

Get a Samsung Galaxy S24+ with Galaxy AI, Galaxy Watch6 and $20,000 in Samsung eCertificates to spend at www.samsung.com. Year of coffee on Us: Stay caffeinated 24/7, 365.

Stay caffeinated 24/7, 365. Year of concerts on Us: Catch some of your favorite artists on our dime.

T-Mobile Tuesdays Brings the Heat

While eight people will walk away from the Un-carrier’s Thankiversary with lifelong bragging rights, every qualifying T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customer can take advantage of the week’s celebratory T-Mobile Tuesdays deals, which include a free Slurpee drink from 7-Eleven, a $2 pizza from Little Caesars, $5 movie tickets to see Bad Boys: Ride or Die, 20 cents off per gallon of Shell gas through the Fuel Rewards® program at participating Shell stations all summer long, a free Father’s Day card through Ink Cards and 50% off Legoland tickets. All available starting, you guessed it, Tuesday, June 4 with T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app.

Plus, baseball fans can score MLB ticket deals this summer to catch teams like the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers and more with deals like Buy One Get One (BOGO) and up to 50% off on select tickets. First up, snag $25 select Main Level Seattle Mariners tickets starting Tuesday, June 4 in the T Life app.

Even More to Love with Magenta Status

Everything really is better at T-Mobile. T-Mobile Tuesdays is just one of many great perks customers can get as part of Magenta Status, an exclusive suite of VIP experiences and deals with nationally-loved brands that include:

Travel: T-Mobile customers get 15% off hotel stays around the world at all Hilton brands and get automatically upgraded to Hilton Honors Silver when they sign up. Plus, they don’t have to worry about filling up the gas tank at Dollar or recharging their Electric Vehicle (EV) at Hertz before returning it. They even get secure access to exclusive deals through T-Mobile TRAVEL.

T-Mobile customers get 15% off hotel stays around the world at all Hilton brands and get automatically upgraded to Hilton Honors Silver when they sign up. Plus, they don’t have to worry about filling up the gas tank at Dollar or recharging their Electric Vehicle (EV) at Hertz before returning it. They even get secure access to exclusive deals through T-Mobile TRAVEL. Entertainment: Whether you’re escaping the summer heat with monthly $5 movie tickets or rocking out at shows thanks to T-Mobile Reserved Tickets, T-Mobile customers can live their best lives this season. And with concert perks like Club Magenta at some of summer’s hottest shows like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, Un-carrier customers can feel like VIPs with premium views, private bars and free prizes.

Whether you’re escaping the summer heat with monthly $5 movie tickets or rocking out at shows thanks to T-Mobile Reserved Tickets, T-Mobile customers can live their best lives this season. And with concert perks like Club Magenta at some of summer’s hottest shows like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, Un-carrier customers can feel like VIPs with premium views, private bars and free prizes. Food: Little Caesars fans live the good life at T-Mobile, with a free Crazy Combo® every week with a pizza purchase. Plus, with weekly deals on customers’ local favorites, the Un-carrier life is a sweet one.

Magenta Status delivers a staggering $1,500 in added value every year. And this is all on top of all the other benefits T-Mobile customers also have access to, including the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with subscriptions to Apple TV+, Hulu and Netflix all included with Go5G Next, free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, Scam Shield protection and more. All of this comes alongside wireless service with the nation’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. JUST for choosing T-Mobile.

To learn more about T-Mobile Tuesdays, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays. Download the T Life app on Android and iOS.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the fifty United States, PR, USVI and DC. 16+. 6/4/24 5:00 AM ET - 6/11/24 4:59 AM ET. See full rules go to amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com/page/rules. Void where prohibited. Trip of a Lifetime prize up to $117,000. Hilton: Deposit & Hilton Honors Membership required for 15% discount. Dollar/Hertz: Participating locations only. Plus taxes & fees. Minimum 1-day rental & 24 hr advance reservation req'd. Not valid on large SUVs, vans or trucks. Must return Hertz vehicle battery with at least 10% charge or undercharge Battery Fee may be assessed. Additional terms and restrictions apply. Shell: Up to 20 gallons.

