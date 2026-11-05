Uber: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 4, 2026, Uber (NYSE:UBER) reported $10.4 billion in trailing 12-month free cash flow, the cash left over after operating expenses and equipment purchases. That cash generation gives the ride-hailing and delivery platform the financial firepower to expand into autonomous transport while maintaining core profitability. Balancing driver supply constraints with aggressive tech investments will determine how effectively that cash converts into durable investor returns. Three things management said on the call stand out.

Scaling autonomous vehicles (AVs), or self-driving cars, requires heavy hardware spending. Management plans to use third-party financing structures rather than draining internal cash to fund large vehicle fleets, with Uber anticipating 700 AVs on its network by year-end, and growing to 2,000 in 2027.

Fuel cost inflation and shifting immigration dynamics restricted the supply of available drivers in key international ride-hailing markets like Brazil and India. Management reallocated marketplace incentives to restore driver capacity heading into the peak holiday season.

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