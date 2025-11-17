UBS Aktie

UBS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12DFH / ISIN: CH0244767585

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 07:20:41

UBS Signs MoU With Ant International To Develop Blockchain-based Tokenised Deposit

(RTTNews) - UBS Group AG (UBS), a Swiss investment bank and financial services company, on Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ant International, a digital payment and financial technology solutions provider, to form a strategic partnership to explore innovations in blockchain-based tokenised deposits.

The move aims to support Ant's payment settlement and liquidity management.

Under the MoU, Ant International will adopt the company's Digital Cash, a blockchain-based payment platform piloted in 2024.

The company said that the platform will support Ant's treasury operations by enabling more efficient, transparent and secure blockchain-based payments.

The company will apply the expertise to enhance cross-border payment solutions for its own clients.

The companies will also explore joint innovations in tokenised deposits through Ant's blockchain-based Whale treasury platform, enabling real-time, multi-currency fund flows across its entities without traditional payment cut-off constraints.

On Friday, in the after-hours trading, UBS Group closed trading 1.70% higher at $39.58 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UBSmehr Nachrichten