WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

23.09.2025 03:04:49

Uzbekistan Airways Places Record Order For Up To 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Uzbekistan Airways announced the largest order in the airline's history, with plans to acquire up to 22 787 Dreamliners.

The order includes 14 firm 787-9 aircraft and options for eight more, aimed at modernizing Uzbekistan Airways' Boeing widebody fleet while supporting nearly 35,000 U.S. jobs.

The announcement was commemorated by Republic of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, along with Boeing and Uzbekistan Airways executives, during the United Nations General Assembly. Boeing also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport to explore further development of the country's aviation ecosystem.

Uzbekistan Airways Chairman Shukhrat Khudaikulov said the 787 Dreamliner has been central to the airline's long-haul operations and that this new order strengthens the carrier's position as a key aviation hub in Central Asia while improving passenger connectivity.

As the first Central Asian operator of the 787, Uzbekistan Airways currently uses its 787-8 fleet to connect Europe, Asia, and the U.S., including direct service to New York. The larger 787-9s will increase capacity and range, enabling new international routes as global travel demand rises.

Boeing Senior VP Brad McMullen said Boeing values its three-decade partnership with the airline and emphasized that the 787's fuel efficiency and flexibility will support Uzbekistan Airways' growth strategy and connect more travelers to the region.

The 787 Dreamliner family is known for fuel efficiency, advanced aerodynamics, and passenger comfort, reducing fuel use by 25% compared to the planes it replaces. Boeing continues to serve more than 150 countries with its commercial, defense, and space products, driving innovation and sustainability through its global workforce and supplier network.

BA currently trades at $212.09 or 1.65% lower on the NYSE.

Boeing Co. 180,72

