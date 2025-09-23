Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
|
23.09.2025 03:04:49
Uzbekistan Airways Places Record Order For Up To 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners
(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Uzbekistan Airways announced the largest order in the airline's history, with plans to acquire up to 22 787 Dreamliners.
The order includes 14 firm 787-9 aircraft and options for eight more, aimed at modernizing Uzbekistan Airways' Boeing widebody fleet while supporting nearly 35,000 U.S. jobs.
The announcement was commemorated by Republic of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, along with Boeing and Uzbekistan Airways executives, during the United Nations General Assembly. Boeing also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport to explore further development of the country's aviation ecosystem.
Uzbekistan Airways Chairman Shukhrat Khudaikulov said the 787 Dreamliner has been central to the airline's long-haul operations and that this new order strengthens the carrier's position as a key aviation hub in Central Asia while improving passenger connectivity.
As the first Central Asian operator of the 787, Uzbekistan Airways currently uses its 787-8 fleet to connect Europe, Asia, and the U.S., including direct service to New York. The larger 787-9s will increase capacity and range, enabling new international routes as global travel demand rises.
Boeing Senior VP Brad McMullen said Boeing values its three-decade partnership with the airline and emphasized that the 787's fuel efficiency and flexibility will support Uzbekistan Airways' growth strategy and connect more travelers to the region.
The 787 Dreamliner family is known for fuel efficiency, advanced aerodynamics, and passenger comfort, reducing fuel use by 25% compared to the planes it replaces. Boeing continues to serve more than 150 countries with its commercial, defense, and space products, driving innovation and sustainability through its global workforce and supplier network.
BA currently trades at $212.09 or 1.65% lower on the NYSE.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.09.25
|Optimismus in New York: Zum Ende des Montagshandels Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.25
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.25
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.25
|Vor Trump-Treffen: Türkei schafft extra Zölle auf einige US-Importe ab (dpa-AFX)
|
19.09.25
|Trump: Empfange Erdogan nächste Woche im Weißen Haus - Boeing-Deal in Sicht (dpa-AFX)
|
15.09.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Boeing-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Boeing von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.09.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones beendet den Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.09.25
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|19.09.25
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.09.25
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.09.25
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.25
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.09.25
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.09.25
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.09.25
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.09.25
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.25
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.09.25
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.09.25
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.09.25
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.09.25
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.25
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|09.09.25
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.04.25
|Boeing Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|24.01.25
|Boeing Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.01.24
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co.
|180,72
|-0,93%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. An den US-Börsen ging es in der neuen Woche aufwärts. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Montag uneinheitlich.