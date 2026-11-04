Veeco Instruments Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments (VECO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $13.64 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $10.60 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veeco Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $24.10 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.2% to $209.38 million from $165.88 million last year.

Veeco Instruments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.64 Mln. vs. $10.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $209.38 Mln vs. $165.88 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.50 To $ 0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 230 M To $ 260 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.32 To $ 1.52 Full year revenue guidance: $ 790 M To $ 820 M