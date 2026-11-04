Veeco Instruments Aktie
WKN: 896007 / ISIN: US9224171002
|
04.11.2026 22:11:05
Veeco Instruments Profit Climbs In Q3
(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments (VECO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $13.64 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $10.60 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Veeco Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $24.10 million or $0.36 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 26.2% to $209.38 million from $165.88 million last year.
Veeco Instruments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $13.64 Mln. vs. $10.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $209.38 Mln vs. $165.88 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.50 To $ 0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 230 M To $ 260 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.32 To $ 1.52 Full year revenue guidance: $ 790 M To $ 820 M
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Veeco Instruments Inc.
Analysen zu Veeco Instruments Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Veeco Instruments Inc.
|30,30
|2,09%