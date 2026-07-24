Verizon Communications Bottom Line Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications (VZ) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.835 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $5.003 billion, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Verizon Communications reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $34.253 billion from $34.504 billion last year.

Verizon Communications earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.835 Bln. vs. $5.003 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $34.253 Bln vs. $34.504 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.99 To $ 5.04

Total mobility and broadband service revenue growth is expected to approach 3.0 percent in third-quarter 2026 and approximately 4.0 percent in fourth-quarter 2026