Verizon Aktie
WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044
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26.10.2026 12:06:27
Verizon Communications Reports Climb In Q3 Profit
(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications (VZ) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $5.198 billion, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $4.950 billion, or $1.17 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Verizon Communications reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $34.313 billion from $33.821 billion last year.
Verizon Communications earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $5.198 Bln. vs. $4.950 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $34.313 Bln vs. $33.821 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.04 To $ 5.06
full-year 2026 guidance
Mobility and broadband service revenue: upper half of annual guidance of 2.5 to 3.0 percent growth, with approximately 4.0 percent growth in fourth-quarter 2026.
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