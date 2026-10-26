Verizon Communications Reports Climb In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications (VZ) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.198 billion, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $4.950 billion, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Verizon Communications reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $34.313 billion from $33.821 billion last year.

Verizon Communications earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.198 Bln. vs. $4.950 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $34.313 Bln vs. $33.821 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.04 To $ 5.06

full-year 2026 guidance

Mobility and broadband service revenue: upper half of annual guidance of 2.5 to 3.0 percent growth, with approximately 4.0 percent growth in fourth-quarter 2026.