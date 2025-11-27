:be Aktie
Verizon Is Slashing 13,000 Jobs. Is This a Sign the Dividend May Be in Trouble?
A key reason investors may want to buy shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is for its dividend. Not only does the telecom giant offer a mouthwatering yield of 6.7%, but it has also increased its payout for 19 straight years. For income investors, there can be a lot of value in holding on to the stock for the long term.But often when a yield is this high, investors question whether it's really safe. If a dividend ends up getting cut, then not only can the dividend income become drastically reduced, but the stock could nosedive in an instant. Thus, there's often some apprehension with high-yielding stocks. And recently, Verizon announced massive job cuts.Could this be a sign that its dividend really isn't all that safe?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
