Verizon Aktie
WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044
|
05.11.2025 19:45:00
Verizon Just Gave Good News to Income Investors Who Love Its Ultra-High Dividend Yield
If you invest in a stock primarily for its dividend, you're probably a long-term investor, since most U.S. companies only pay dividends quarterly.As a dividend stock investor, during earnings season, I often feel like a business partner awaiting an update on my company's prospects. Many people invest in Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) for its generous dividend, which yields just shy of 7% at the current share price.Of course, the most pressing concern of any dividend investor, especially when talking about such high dividend yields, is whether they can count on those payouts being maintained at their current levels or better. Particularly, retired investors oftentimes are counting on their dividend checks to provide income to help pay their expenses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
