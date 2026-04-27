Verizon Raises FY26 Adj. EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications (VZ) said, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted EPS of $4.95 to $4.99, or year-over-year growth of 5.0 to 6.0 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted EPS of $4.90 to $4.95. Total retail postpaid phone net additions are now expected to be in the top half of the 750,000 to 1.0 million range, which is approximately 2 to 3 times the 2025 reported result. Verizon continues to expect: total mobility and broadband service revenue growth of 2.0 percent to 3.0 percent, equating to approximately $93 billion; and wireless service revenue growth of approximately flat.

First quarter consolidated net income was $5.1 billion, a 3.3 percent increase year-over-year. EPS was $1.20, a growth of 4.3 percent. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA grew 6.7 percent to $13.4 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.28, a 7.6 percent increase from last year.

First quarter total operating revenue was $34.4 billion, up 2.9 percent year-over-year. In first-quarter, Verizon reported total postpaid phone net additions of 55,000, the first time the company generated positive first-quarter total postpaid phone net additions since 2013. The company said the year-over-year improvement of over 340,000 was driven in part by a higher mix of new to Verizon gross additions.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Verizon shares are up 3.57 percent to $48.05.

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